New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Developer platform Entire -- founded by former GitHub Chief Executive Officer Thomas Dohmke -- on Wednesday announced a partnership with Indian artificial intelligence (AI) startup Sarvam to launch India's first agent-native Git forge with local data residency capabilities.

The collaboration will allow software developers and enterprises to host code within India while running AI-powered coding agents using models developed and served by Sarvam, addressing growing demand for sovereign AI and data localisation solutions.

Under the partnership, code repositories hosted on Entire's platform can remain in India, while AI inference for agent-assisted software development will be provided through Sarvam's full-stack AI infrastructure.

"I believe India can set the standard for agent-human collaboration at a scale we've never seen, producing more code than anywhere on earth," said Dohmke.

"As India pursues AI sovereignty, that code and the inference behind it need to stay at home, especially for organisations in highly regulated industries," he added.

The integration will enable developers using Entire's Trails workflow platform to access Sarvam's models for AI-assisted coding, code review and software development tasks while keeping inference and data processing within India.

Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam, said the partnership would allow Indian enterprises to run AI-driven development workflows while maintaining local control over both code and AI infrastructure.

"India should be able to manufacture intelligence here, and the country's developers should be able to use it in the tools they rely on to build software," Raghavan said.

The companies said the offering is designed particularly for organisations operating in regulated sectors where data residency and compliance requirements are critical.

In addition, Entire said developers would be able to create, migrate and host private repositories in India, making the country the primary region and source of truth for software development data.

--IANS

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