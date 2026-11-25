New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India maintained its position as the world’s largest milk producer, with milk production rising 69.41 per cent to 247.87 million tonnes in 2024-25 from 146.31 million tonnes in 2014-15, an official factsheet said on Wednesday ahead of National Milk Day on November 26.

India accounts for nearly one-fourth of global milk production, with production growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.41 per cent over the past decade. Per capita milk availability rose 52.03 per cent to 485 grams per person per day in 2024-25 from 319 grams in 2014-15.

Average bovine milk productivity increased from 1,640 kilograms per animal per year in 2014-15 to 2,800 kg per animal per year in 2024-25, registering growth of 69 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra collectively contributed 54.09 per cent of the country’s milk production, led by Uttar Pradesh with a 15.66 per cent share.

The dairy sector supports livelihoods for 8.5 crore rural households, with women accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the dairy farming workforce.

The factsheet noted that 5.41 per cent CAGR also has a significant rural dimension. Dairying provides livelihoods to 8.5 crore rural households, with nearly 70 per cent of India’s dairy farming workforce comprising women.

Observed annually on November 26, National Milk Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, regarded as the father of India’s White Revolution.

India’s dairy cooperative network comprises 22 milk federations, 241 district cooperative milk unions, 28 marketing dairies and 25 Milk Producer Organisations, covering nearly 2.45 lakh villages and 1.65 crore dairy farmers.

The National Dairy Development Board Dairy Services (NDDB-DS) which facilitates the incorporation and operationalisation of Milk Producer Organisations (MPOs) has successfully established 25 MPOs as of October 31, 2026.

Nearly 18 of these 25 MPOs have all-women membership, with women serving as all the producer directors on their respective boards. These organisations cover over 13 lakh milk producers across 175 districts in 12 states.

—IANS

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