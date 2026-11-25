Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor offered her prayers to Goddess Ambabai in Kolhapur on Wednesday. The actress, who is presently busy promoting her forthcoming biopic, 'Eetha', visited the temple to pray for the success of her next.

Shraddha opted for a traditional look for her religious visit as she wore a red silk saree with a silver border. Her ethnic look was completed with a Maharashtrian nath, a golden choker, and a gajra.

For the unversed, Goddess Ambabai, another name for Goddess Mahalakshmi, is worshipped at the famous Shri Mahalakshmi (Ambabai) Temple in Kolhapur. The revered temple is considered a significant Shakti Peetha.

Shifting our focus to 'Eetha', Shraddha opened up about preparing for her role as the Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

She shared how her conversation with Shakuntala ji helped her understand the nuances of Lavani. Shraddha stressed that the traditional dance form is not just about movements but also involves conveying emotions through facial expressions.

Shraddha added that Shakuntala ji emphasized that the lives of Tamasha artists are reflected through their performances.

Looking back on her interaction with Shakuntala ji, Shraddha shared, “She said, 'The dancing will happen - you will tie ghungroos on your feet and practice. But what you have to express through your face, you will have to understand.”

Shraddha also confessed that she had no knowledge of Lavani prior to 'Eatha'.

The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor attended various workshops and also interacted with many Lavani and Tamasha artists as part of her preparation for her role. Shraddha added that Shakuntala ji also helped her understand the dance form.

The actress used to practice wearing 4 kg of ghungroos on each leg.

However, Shraddha got the support of her director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan during the process, including the time she got injured while filming a song.

Jointly backed by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, 'Eetha' will be out in the cinema halls on December 4, 2026.

--IANS

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