Sydney, Nov 25 (IANS) Sydney Thunder’s push for a place in the WBBL 12 playoffs has suffered a significant setback after Australia opener Georgia Voll was ruled out of the remainder of the regular season with a concussion, leaving the team without one of its key batters for two crucial fixtures.

The 23-year-old sustained a head injury after colliding with teammate Jemma Barsby during Thunder’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes in Hobart on November 21. Although Voll initially cleared the mandatory head injury assessment, she developed delayed symptoms after the game. A subsequent medical examination confirmed the concussion, ruling her out of Thursday’s clash against Adelaide Strikers and the November 28 encounter against Sydney Sixers.

Thunder have included young all-rounder Lucy Finn in their squad for the Strikers fixture as they prepare to reorganise their batting combination. Anika Learoyd, who recently earned an ODI call-up for Australia, and Tahlia Wilson are among the possible replacements at the top of the order.

Voll’s absence compounds what has already been a disappointing campaign for the right-hander. She has managed just 66 runs in eight innings, averaging 8.25, with her highest score being 25 in the tournament opener against the Melbourne Renegades. She has crossed the 10-run mark only twice.

Despite her struggles with the bat, Voll had made an early contribution with the ball, claiming four wickets against the Renegades and another two against Brisbane Heat before going wicketless in her subsequent six appearances.

The setback comes at a particularly difficult time for Thunder, who have slipped to sixth in the standings with three wins from eight matches. They trail fourth-placed Brisbane Heat by two points and have little margin for error in their remaining fixtures if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Head coach Lisa Keightley remained optimistic ahead of the must-win encounter against the Strikers.

“It’s a big game for us but another opportunity to show what we’re capable of. Our batting generally throughout the competition has been a highlight. We saw that in Brisbane with a record-breaking chase, and we’ll be looking to put that same pressure on the Strikers as we know we can win from anywhere,” Keightley said in a club statement.

--IANS

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