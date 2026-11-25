Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Man with the Bag’, has revealed his favourite Christmas indulgence.

In the film, Arnold Schwarzenegger essays the role of Kris, whose magical bag is stolen just days before Christmas. As the holiday season is thrown into chaos, he teams up with a thief from his Naughty List and a crew of unlikely accomplices to pull off a Christmas heist and save the day.

In the run-up to the film’s release, the actor shared his cherished memories of Christmas to look back on. From his mother’s homemade Apfelstrudel to the Christmas Eve traditions he grew up with in Austria, he shared the little things that have made the season special to him.

Talking about his favourite Christmas indulgence, the actor said, “It’s Apfelstrudel mit schlag, and a bit of coffee. But the apple has to be made with raisins and with a little bit of rum in it. My mother made it, it was unbelievable, so delicious”.

He further mentioned, “In Europe, we celebrate Christmas Eve, all the action is on Christmas Eve. You have the lighting of the Christmas tree, you had real candles on the Christmas trees - and you stood around the Christmas tree holding hands and singing Silent Night, which is called Stille Nacht in German. My favorite one was a sled”.

Talking about ‘The Man with the Bag’, the film is directed by Adam Shankman and written by Allan Rice. It is produced by Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman, Dan Spilo, and Alan Ritchson.

It also stars Alan Ritchson, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, and Awkwafina in pivotal roles.

The film is set to premiere on December 2 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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