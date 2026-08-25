August 25, 2026 4:34 PM हिंदी

Shivangi Joshi confirms she is not participating in ‘Bigg Boss 20’, calls viral video ‘fake’

Shivangi Joshi confirms she is not participating in ‘Bigg Boss 20’, calls viral video ‘fake’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Television actress Shivangi Joshi has clarified that she is not participating in ‘Bigg Boss 20,' putting an end to the rumors surrounding her reported entry into the reality show.

The clarification comes after a video claiming to confirm her participation went viral on social media. Addressing the reports, Shivangi said the video circulating online is completely fake and does not confirm her association with the upcoming season of the show.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress wrote, “It has come to my attention that a video circulating on social media falsely claims to confirm my participation in Bigg Boss 20. I would like to clarify that I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20, and the video is completely fake.”

Shivangi’s clarification comes as speculation around the contestant lineup for ‘Bigg Boss 20’ continues to generate buzz among fans ahead of the new season. Her name had been doing the rounds on social media, with several fan posts even claiming that she was the first confirmed contestant.

Meanwhile, “Bigg Boss 20” is set to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the final contestant lineup. Several celebrity names have been doing the rounds ahead of the new season, with reports suggesting that some have been finalized while others are in the final stages of discussions. Rajat Bedi is reportedly confirmed, while Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty are said to have been finalized. Niti Taylor and Anjali Arora are also reportedly in advanced discussions to join the show.

Speaking of Shivangi, she emerged as the first runner-up of ‘Lock Upp Season 2.' Shreya Kalra took home the winner’s trophy at the grand finale held on August 5, 2026.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India already building robust defence supply chain through MSMEs: ASSOCHAM

India already building robust defence supply chain through MSMEs: ASSOCHAM

e-Shram portal marks five years with 31.89 crore registrations

e-Shram portal marks five years with 31.89 crore registrations

Surge in China–bound Bangladeshi women sparks concerns over trafficking (File image)

Surge in China–bound Bangladeshi women sparks concerns over trafficking

Michele Di Gregorio joins Bournemouth from Juventus on season-long loan (Credit: AFC Bourenmouth)

Michele Di Gregorio joins Bournemouth from Juventus on season-long loan

Bengaluru to host FIDE-rated Rapid Chess Tournament on Wednesday

Bengaluru to host FIDE-rated Rapid Chess Tournament on Wednesday

Anirudh Ravichander seeks blessings from lyricist Kasarla Shyam in new social media post

Anirudh Ravichander seeks blessings from lyricist Kasarla Shyam in new social media post

Sensex, Nifty end higher as healthcare, pharma and PSU bank stocks lead gains

Sensex, Nifty end higher as healthcare, pharma and PSU bank stocks lead gains

79 pc Indian HR leaders expect fresh job creation in July-Dec

79 pc Indian HR leaders expect fresh job creation in July-Dec

Tottenham complete signing of Savinho from Man City

Tottenham complete signing of Savinho from Man City

Swiggy shares sink 38 pc from listing day peak

Swiggy shares sink 38 pc from listing day peak