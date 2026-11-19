Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Thursday said it has won a transmission project for evacuation of power from the upcoming 2,400 MW power plant in Pirpainti town in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

Once commissioned, the project, won through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, will provide annual tariff of Rs 500 crore, said India’s leading private sector power transmission and distribution company in a statement.

“The Pirpainti transmission scheme will create a robust evacuation system for 2,400 MW of generation capacity while strengthening Bihar’s transmission backbone. It will enhance grid reliability and resilience and help the state meet its growing power demand,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

“We remain committed to building reliable and efficient transmission infrastructure that supports the country’s long-term energy security,” he added.

The project will be implemented through the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Vikramshila Power Transmission Ltd, and will be delivered by the last quarter of 2028.

Besides evacuation of power from the Pirpainti Power Plant, the project will strengthen the state’s transmission network and enhance supply reliability, said the Adani Group company.

Upon completion, the project will add 881 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio, taking it to 30,683 ckm and 146,585 MVA.

With this project, AESL’s transmission capex now stands at Rs 91,500 crore.

The project comprises construction of four Gas Insulated Substations (GIS) at Jhanjharpur, Bethauli and Begusarai, along with associated transformation capacity.

The transmission infrastructure will include the 400 kV DCDS Pirpainti-Jhanjharpur, Pirpainti-Begusarai and Begusarai-Bakhtiyarpur lines, as well as the 220 kV DCDS Jhanjharpur-Bethauli and Begusarai-Begusarai Town lines.

It will also involve LILO of existing 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines at Jhanjharpur and construction of 400 kV line bays at Bakhtiyarpur GSS.

AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 30,683 ckm and 146,585 MVA transformation capacity.

--IANS

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