Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Avinash Mishra has addressed rumours of a fallout with actress Eisha Singh.

He urged people and media platforms to respect their privacy amid the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship. Avinash shared a note on his Instagram stories after reports of a possible rift between the two surfaced, particularly after Eisha reportedly unfollowed him on social media.

In his post, Avinash requested everyone to move past the speculation and allow those involved to deal with their personal matters privately. His post read, “Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace.”

Avinash’s post comes after Eisha Singh reportedly unfollowed him on social media. Reports also suggested that the duo, who grew close during their stint on ‘Bigg Boss’, are currently not on talking terms. The development comes shortly after their exchange of 'I Love You' messages went viral on social media, drawing attention to their equation.

The two were recently seen together on “Pati Patni Aur Panga 2,” where they were introduced as the first confirmed contestants for its third season.

For the unversed, Avinash and Eisha developed a close bond during their stint on “Bigg Boss 18.” Their friendship gradually became one of the talking points among viewers. They later collaborated on the music video “Kala Sha Kala” and worked together on several other projects.

The two had earlier referred to each other as close friends. However, in 2026, Avinash publicly confessed his feelings for Eisha by telling her, “I love you.” He later acknowledged her at his success party following his “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15” win and reiterated his affection for her.

--IANS

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