August 25, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Shalini Pandey celebrates 9 years of ‘Arjun Reddy’: ‘This is where it all began’

Shalini Pandey celebrates 9 years of ‘Arjun Reddy’: ‘This is where it all began’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Shalini Pandey, who was last seen in ‘Dabba Cartel’, is celebrating 9 years of the release of ‘Arjun Reddy’, which marked her acting debut. On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a still from the film.

She wrote on the picture, “This was the beginning. This is where it all began. Thank you for giving me so much love, for giving us so much love, and for making Preethi a part of you forever. My first film. A piece of my heart, forever. So much love to all of you”.

Her heartfelt post reflects the lasting impact Arjun Reddy has had on her career and the special connection she continues to share with Preethi, the character that introduced her to audiences.

From making a memorable debut in Telugu cinema to subsequently exploring Hindi cinema and diverse roles, the actress has continued to carve her own path.

‘Arjun Reddy’ also marked the directorial debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who later remade the film in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

‘Arjun Reddy’ became a landmark in Telugu cinema, sparking intense conversations around love, masculinity, anger and emotional excess. The film’s portrayal of a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon challenged conventional ideas of the romantic hero. Its raw depiction of toxic relationships, alcoholism, aggression and heartbreak divided audiences, with some praising its unapologetic realism while others criticised its glorification of possessive and abusive behaviour.

Despite the controversy, the film’s cultural footprint was undeniable. Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun became a pop-culture phenomenon, influencing fashion, dialogue, attitude and the image of the rebellious romantic hero. The film helped fuel a new wave of discussions about masculinity and problematic romance in Indian films, making it one of the most debated and influential mainstream films.

--IANS

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