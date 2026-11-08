Shadman Islam ruled out of Bangladesh's South Africa tour with ankle injury

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Bangladesh have suffered a setback ahead of their upcoming tour of South Africa, with opener Shadman Islam ruled out of the two-Test series after sustaining an ankle injury during the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Sylhet.

Shadman twisted his left ankle while fielding on the second day of the Test on Saturday. The opener was subsequently stretchered off the ground and taken to hospital for an MRI scan to determine the extent of the damage.

A member of Bangladesh's selection panel confirmed his unavailability for the South Africa assignment and indicated that the injury could be more serious than initially anticipated.

“He (Shadman) is ruled out from the South Africa tour,” a member of the selection panel told Cricbuzz. “As far as my knowledge is concerned, he suffered a tear while there is a possibility of a fracture as well.”

The incident occurred during the 78th over of West Indies' first innings when Shadman chased a ball played towards fine leg by Amir Jangoo. He slipped while attempting to collect it and immediately appeared to be in significant discomfort, forcing the team management to take him off the field.

Bangladesh team physio Bayzediul Islam had confirmed that the batter was unable to continue fielding and was not in a position to bat in the first innings.

“Shadman hurt his left ankle today. So he couldn't field anymore. We have kept him under observation. He was also scanned. It seems he has an injury. We will get the report of Shadman's injury scan tomorrow, and then we will be able to share all the details later. However, at the moment he is not in a condition to bat in the first innings,” the physio had said after Saturday's play.

With Shadman unavailable, Bangladesh are understood to be facing the prospect of continuing the ongoing Test with one batter short.

Meanwhile, Mymensingh opener Mahfizul Islam Robin has emerged as the likely replacement for the South Africa tour. The in-form batter is already in Sylhet with the Bangladesh Test squad and has been putting in additional work in the nets under the supervision of the national coaching staff.

Bangladesh are scheduled to leave Dhaka on November 10 for a multi-format tour of South Africa, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The opening Test will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from November 15 to 19, while the second match is scheduled at SuperSport Park from November 23 to 27.

--IANS

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