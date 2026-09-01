SCO leaders sign Bishkek Declaration at 26th Summit in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Sep 1 (IANS) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members on Tuesday signed the Bishkek Declaration after the group's 26th summit in Kyrgyzstan.

A number of documents were signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other heads of state of the SCO members in the declaration on the 25th anniversary of the SCO. They also signed a protocol on amendments and additions to the charter of the SCO of June 7, 2002.

The SCO leaders signed a document on the regulation of the Universal Centre for Countering Security Challenges and Threats to SCO Member States. The leaders also signed a document on the regulation of the Executive Committee of the SCO Anti-Narcotics Centre.

The leaders decided to have a program of cooperation among SCO member states on combating drug addiction through 2030. They also agreed on a program of SCO member states on coordinating measures to combat the spread of synthetic drugs and their precursors for the period until 2030.

The SCO leaders signed the document on a plan of cooperation among the member states on ensuring International Information Security for 2026–2028. They agreed on the initiative on the Conservation and Sustainable Management of Biodiversity in SCO Member States for 2026–2031.

The leaders agreed on a cooperation program among SCO Member States on establishing the 'Green Technology Corridor' (Scientific and Technological Cooperation) for 2026–2030, and an Action Plan (Roadmap) for the development of ports and logistics centres of SCO member states for 2026–2030.

Earlier, in his address at the 26th SCO Summit, PM Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism at the SCO Summit in Bishkek on Tuesday, calling for dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens, stating that it cannot be used as a "strategic asset for anyone". PM Modi stressed that terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity and asserted that there can be no room for double standards on terrorism.

"Terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity. In our fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mindset of action and reaction. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens," the Prime Minister said.

"We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue. Those countries which make terrorism a tool of their policy, provide shelter and support to terrorists, will have to be given a strong message that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone," he added.

--IANS

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