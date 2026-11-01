Sayantani Ghosh on Maya in ‘Jagadhatri’: ‘There is a very thin line between justice and revenge’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen playing Maya in 'Jagadhatri,' believes there is a very thin line between justice and revenge.

Exploring the grey shades of her character, the actress said that when people feel justice has not been served, their emotions can sometimes push them towards seeking revenge. Speaking about her character, Sayantani told IANS, “Justice and revenge are two sides of the same coin in many ways, but the line between them is very thin. From a legal point of view, if you look at a situation, a person may have been punished, and justice may be done in a legal way. The victim may still think that justice has not been done properly. This is where it gets complicated now.”

“If someone feels that the punishment is not enough for the injustice they have suffered, the desire for revenge can take over. And so I think it’s a very gray area, and it’s sometimes hard to tell where justice ends and revenge begins.”

Sayantani added, I personally believe in a balance between rules and your heart and your mind. “Not every rule can be debated; there are some structures and disciplines that are necessary for society to work. But at the same time, there are certain expectations that come from social conditioning, and they may not always be right for an individual.”

She further said that people should question certain social expectations and decide what works best for them rather than blindly following every rule. However, she added that being rebellious for its own sake was not the answer, stressing the importance of looking at the bigger picture and trusting one's own judgment.

Interestingly, Sayantani feels that there is an exchange of characteristics between the actor and the character too, if you spend a long time playing a character. “I think there are elements of my own personality in Maya, but she also influences me in different ways. “When you play a character for so long, sometimes the lines can get blurred between the real person and the character. I like to think that there are certain shades of Sayantani in Maya, and there are ways in which Maya inspires Sayantani. As an actor you always take something with you from the characters you play. “They make you look at certain situations in a different way and allow you to explore perspectives you might not have thought of otherwise.”

On a related note, 'Jagaddhatri,' a Bengali romantic thriller drama series, features Ankita Mallick and Soumyadeep Mukherjee in lead roles. Sayantani Ghosh portrays Maya Deshmukh, a powerful, fearless, and influential media and business tycoon, in the show.

--IANS

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