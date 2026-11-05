Sasikumar plays an INA officer in director Dharani Rasendran’s period war drama ‘Death Railway’

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Well known director and actor Sasikumar will be seen in the role of an Indian National Army (INA)officer in critically acclaimed director Dharani Rasendran's upcoming period war drama, which has now been titled 'Death Railway'.

The makers of the film announced the title of the film as Death Railway and released a glimpse video to mark the birthday of Dharani Rasendran, who is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed period war film 'Yaathisai'.

The glimpse video shows that the filmmaker has returned with another ambitious period drama, taking audiences into the turbulent landscape of the Second World War and India's freedom struggle.

The glimpse immediately establishes the film's historical setting through striking visuals and powerful on-screen text. Set in 1944, when World War II was raging and Japanese forces were advancing through Burma towards India, the narrative evokes a lesser-known chapter of the war.

While India fought for freedom on its home soil, Indian soldiers were engaged in a silent battle on distant borders. Against this compelling historical backdrop, 'Death Railway' appears to weave together the intensity of wartime conflict with an emotional romantic thread, offering a fascinating introduction to the film's narrative world.

While Sasikumar plays the protagonist’s role as an INA officer, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Samuthirakani, Seyon, Kishore, Bhavani Sre and Sshivada.

Adding another interesting dimension to the cast, Ashok Selvan will be seen in a special cameo appearance. Bringing together an impressive combination of performers, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience set against a significant historical backdrop.

Produced by J. Kamalakannan under the banner of J.K. Film International, Death Railway has been written and directed by Dharani Rasendran. The film features music by Sarthak Kalyani, with additional music by AC Charles Raj. R. Sethumurugavel Jeganathan has handled the film's cinematography, while Mahendran Ganesan is the editor. The technical team includes Malathy Narayan as co-director, Veeramani Ganesan as production designer and Livi James heading the art direction department.

Other key technicians include stunt director Mirattal Selva, sound designer Saravanan Ramachandran, SFX specialist T.S. Hari Hara Sudheen, sound mixer K.C. Boopathi Raja, lyricist Neithal, costume designer Shri Nisha, colorist Baraajhithar, and VFX supervisors B.J. Akash and Venki Chandrasekar. Kumaran K is handling stills, while Nagaraj Selvam serves as executive producer and Thiruneelgandan G. as production executive.

--IANS

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