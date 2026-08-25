Sanjay Mishra visits Puri Jagannath temple, seeks blessings ahead of first Odia film

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra visited the revered Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, seeking blessings ahead of his first Odia film “Madhumalati.”

Sharing his experience, the ‘Satya’ actor described the temple visit as a wonderful one and said the rain during his visit felt like Lord Jagannath’s blessings. Sanjay also revealed that he has come to Odisha to work on his first film in Odia and felt it was important to seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings before beginning the project. He also partook in the temple’s Mahaprasad, calling the experience “very good.”

Mishra also praised the cleanliness around the temple premises. Asked if this was his first visit to the Jagannath Temple, he clarified that it was his second visit and added that he would continue to return.

The actor has previously visited Konark while shooting in Odisha. His visit to the Jagannath Temple comes as he embarks on a new chapter with his first Odia film.

Addressing the media, he said, “It was a great experience. It has rained, and India needs water. Jagannath has been very kind. I have come here to make a film, my first film in Odia, and I have to take His blessings. I also had the prasad, the Mahaprasad. What a thing! Very good. And the best thing is the cleanliness. It was very clean, very good. I was shooting in Konark. Yes, I have been to Konark before. Is this my first visit to the Jagannath Temple? No, no, it’s my second time, and I will keep coming.”

Sanjay Mishra has started shooting for his first Odia film, titled “Madhumalati.” The film marks his debut in Odia cinema. The shoot began at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal in Baramunda, which served as one of the film’s locations.

Produced under the Auroshree Films banner and directed by Mrityunjay Sahoo, “Madhumalati” is a romantic drama set in the 1980s. With the tagline “80s Romance is Back,” the film aims to bring back the warmth, innocence, and emotional charm of classic love stories.

--IANS

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