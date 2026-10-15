Sangai Cup to help select Manipur's team for Judo Nationals

Imphal, Oct 15 (IANS) The Sangai Cup Inter Club Judo Tournament 2026 will take place at the Sports Authority of India New Multipurpose Hall, Takyelpat, here from Friday to Sunday, which will act as selection trials to select Manipur's state team for the National Judo Championships.

The three-day tournament will feature bouts for different categories ranging from Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior, with the weigh-ins starting on Thursday. The main bouts will begin on Thursday and will act as the team selection criteria for the National Judo Championships across the Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior categories.

It is a tournament jointly organised by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) and the Manipur Judo Association (MJA). As per the schedule shared by the MJA, the weigh-ins for Junior Boys and Girls and Sub-Junior Girls will take place at Khuman Lampark on Thursday.

The bouts for Junior (Boys & Girls) and Sub-Junior (Girls) will take place on Friday, along with weigh-ins for Sub-Junior (Boys) and Cadets (Boys and Girls). The bouts for Sub-Junior (Boys) and Cadets (Boys and Girls) will be held on Saturday, along with weigh-ins for Senior Men and Women.

The last day will witness the bouts for the Senior Men and Women along with the closing and medal ceremonies. IIS President, Manisha Malhotra, reflected on the tournament, highlighting IIS' continuous partnership in the tournament.

"Manipur Judo Association has been a valued partner in our efforts to develop judo in the region. We are delighted to continue supporting the Sangai Cup, which also serves as the state selection trials and offers athletes an opportunity to earn a place at the National Championships.

"Manipur and the Northeast have consistently produced exceptional sporting talent, and through initiatives like this, we hope to provide more competitive opportunities, nurture young judokas and contribute to the continued growth of judo in the region," Malhotra said.

--IANS

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