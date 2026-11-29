Doda, Nov 29 (IANS) The farmers in the Bhaderwah region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district are making big bucks after having adopted cultivation of strawberry, a high-value crop.

Strawberry farming, employing mostly women workers, has given a new direction to their lives and livelihoods because of increased earnings from the crop.

The transformation came after they connected with the Horticulture department’s initiative of large-scale strawberry cultivation under the CAPEX and HADP (Holistic Agriculture Development Programme) schemes, for enhancing farmers' income.

Local women farmers showed enthusiastic participation in the drive and, in turn, are the biggest beneficiaries.

Many women farmers speaking to newsmen shared the impact of strawberry farming on their livelihood.

Beena Devi said, "The Horticulture Department is providing strawberry saplings free of cost. Previously, our land remained largely unutilised, as no crops could be grown during the winter months. Receiving these strawberry saplings has proven highly beneficial."

"We are delighted that our income is set to double. We are thankful to those who provided us with this opportunity to progress and establish our own livelihoods," she added.

Rahat Bashir, the Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) for Bhaderwah, noted that the local conditions in Bhaderwah—a mountainous region and a prominent tourist destination situated at an altitude of approximately 1,500 meters above sea level remain highly favourable for strawberry cultivation.

He emphasised that the climate in Bhaderwah and its surrounding areas, such as Bhalla, is ideally suited for growing strawberries, offering great potential for successful cultivation.

He stated that this year, under the CAPEX scheme, a target has been set to cultivate strawberries over an area of ​​3 hectares in Bhaderwah and added that a subsidy of Rs 13,000 per kanal was being provided within the Jammu division. In Kashmir division, despite being part of the same Union Territory and operating under the same scheme, the subsidy was limited to Rs 2,500 per kanal.

He further mentioned that, with proper management and experience, a return of at least Rs 1 lakh can be generated from the cultivation of one kanal of land.

“Even by the most conservative estimates, a profit of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per kanal is guaranteed. We urge all fellow orchardists and farmers in the Bhaderwah region to participate enthusiastically and take advantage of this scheme,” he told IANS.

Rahat Bashir further informed that the initial target was 2 hectares, but now this has been revised to 3 hectares, and there is scope for further expansion.

The department anticipates that strawberry cultivation will generate significant earnings for farmers in Bhaderwah and provide a new direction for horticulture in the region.

--IANS

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