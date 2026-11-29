Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (IANS) High-class volleyball action will explode in Ahmedabad on Monday when Season 5 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) commences as India's top division league, with the winner assured of participation in Asian and global club competitions.

The league hosted a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday, bringing together key league representatives, franchise leadership and players ahead of what promises to be its biggest edition yet.

The upcoming season will be held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, in Ahmedabad from November 30 to December 23, featuring 10 franchises and some of the finest Indian and international volleyball talent.

Speaking at the press conference, PVL CEO Joy Bhattacharjya highlighted Gujarat's growing sporting ecosystem and the decision to bring Season 5 to Ahmedabad. “When I visited Ahmedabad during the AVC Cup a few months ago, I was impressed by the quality of volleyball on display and, equally, the incredible support. It reinforced my belief that Gujarat is emerging as the future of Indian sport and that the Prime Volleyball League needed to come here," he said.

"With 13 of the 14 Indian players who featured in the AVC Cup being part of the league, we are proud of the role we have played in India's progress. With FIVB and the VFI Steering Committee recognising the Prime Volleyball League as India's Division 1 league, three international players per team this season, and growing audiences across the country, we are looking forward to our biggest season yet,” he added.

Dr. DG Chaudhary, owner of Ahmedabad Defenders, said, “When the AVC Cup was held in Gujarat, I invited the league representatives to witness the incredible interest people here have in volleyball. The response at the Veer Savarkar Stadium was outstanding, with the stands full and the tournament receiving tremendous attention on social media.

"This demonstrated the appetite for sport in Gujarat and the quality of infrastructure we have developed here. With the state preparing for major sporting events such as the 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, it is important that we continue to host and build experience through international sporting events. We are grateful to the Government of Gujarat for its support and look forward to bringing more sporting events to the state,” he added.

Representing the home franchise, Ahmedabad Defenders vice-captain Guru Prashant said, “We are very happy to play in front of our home crowd. It is special to compete in front of people who support you, and we can already see the love Ahmedabad is showing towards volleyball. We hope to receive the same support for Ahmedabad Defenders throughout the season. The team has been preparing well for the championship, and we are eagerly looking forward to getting started.”

With the league's growing stature, an expanded international presence and Ahmedabad's enthusiasm for volleyball, Season 5 is set to mark another important chapter in the growth of the sport in India. The action gets underway on November 30 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura, Ahmedabad.

--IANS

bsk/hs