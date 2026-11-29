Greater Noida, Nov 29 (IANS) Indian driver Krishay Gutte reflected on his strong performance in race 3 of Round 5 at the Buddh International Circuit here on Sunday, where he clinched his maiden F4 Indian Championship win.

Gutte, the Speed Demons Delhi, finished second in race 3 behind teammate Ntiyiso Mabunda, but won the race after Mabunda was handed a 10-second time penalty post-race for a false start.

Gutte had crashed out in race 1 on Saturday, but bounced back really well for a win in race 3 on Sunday, apart from a sixth-placed finish in race 2 earlier today.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Gutte opened up on his performance and also on the importance of the F4 Indian Championship.

"Yeah, for sure. You know, best qualifying performance of the season, double P3. Yesterday, we held it till turn 5, and then the bad luck got to it. The incident, not much to say about that. But I knew that today would be redemption day for me. And yeah, I did my best," Gutte told IANS after the race.

"It was a really good race. It was very well controlled. I think that's the best way to sum it up. Very few mistakes. Pace was decent. You know, everything was fine. I was pretty calm. So, yeah."

Meanwhile, he also stated that bringing the F4 to India is a major step towards getting motorsport in India. "Yeah, bringing an F4 Championship to India is a really good step towards motorsports in India. And for me, it's been a really good step to develop me as a driver on and off track," he said.

The F4 Indian Series now heads to Mumbai for the last round, and it will be a home race for Gutte, who feels excited to feature in it. "Yeah, home race for me. You know, a lot of my friends are going to be there. New track, that too at night. Street circuit. It's going to be really fun," he said.

--IANS

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