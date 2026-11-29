Lucknow, Nov 29 (IANS) A runner-up position in the Syed Modi International 2026 has taken India's Tanvi Sharma into the top 20 in the live BWF World Rankings, giving her her best-ever ranking in her burgeoning career. She also became the youngest player after PV Sindhu to reach the top 20 in the rankings.

Tanvi finished runner-up in women’s singles at the Syed Modi International after losing 21-11, 12-21, 15-21 to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the final. The tournament also saw defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffer a heartbreaking defeat in the women’s doubles final in Lucknow on Sunday.

Tanvi dominated the opening game with her attacking play to take it 21-11, but Supanida gradually found her rhythm in the second, turning a 6-9 deficit into a 21-12 win to force a decider. The third game remained closely contested till 14-14 before the world No. 26 stepped up to win seven of the next eight points and clinch the title 21-15.

Despite the loss, Tanvi is expected to break into the world top 20 in the upcoming BWF Rankings, becoming the second-youngest Indian after PV Sindhu to achieve the feat at 17. The run also marks an impressive campaign for the youngster, who was chasing her second Super 300 title of the season.

Treesa and Gayatri came agonisingly close to extending their title-winning run, saving four game points from 16-20 down to take the opening game 24-22 against Indonesia’s Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine.

The Indian pair lost the second game 12-21 but appeared in control of the decider after opening up a 19-14 lead. However, the 19-year-old Indonesian pair staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the match 22-24, 21-12, 21-19 and deny the Indian pair a third consecutive Syed Modi International title.

Results (All finals):

Women’s singles: Supanida Katethong (Thailand) bt Tanvi Sharma (India) 11-21, 21-12, 21-15

Women’s doubles: Isyana Syahira Meida/Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine (Indonesia) bt Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) 22-24, 21-12, 21-19.

--IANS

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