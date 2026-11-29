New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) By hosting the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila, India made a sharp move in Eurasian diplomacy, competing with China's influence in the bloc on cultural terrain where its own historical reach is far deeper, while holding firm on its red lines with Pakistan, a report has stated.

"New Delhi has chosen a smarter route by competing on terrain where its own historical reach across Central Asia is organic, trusted, and centuries deep," Siddharth Roy, a columnist and consultant (invitee) to Rashtriya Raksha University, wrote in an opinion piece for India Narrative.

According to the report, China dominates the SCO's main institutions, from the Secretariat in Beijing to its push for an SCO Development Bank, and has promoted its Global Civilisation Initiative since 2023, but walking away from the bloc would only leave the Eurasian heartland to Chinese influence.

The report noted that the forum, held from November 20 to 22 to mark 25 years since the SCO was founded, brought together 116 delegates from 22 countries, including four ministers and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

It highlighted that the Indraprastha Communique, adopted at the close of the talks, sets out 12 shared commitments, including stopping the illegal trafficking of antiquities, protecting monuments from climate threats, submitting joint nominations to UNESCO and using artificial intelligence carefully while digitising ancient records.

"To give the effort lasting weight, India proposed holding the dialogue once every two years in different SCO capitals. If member states endorse that plan at upcoming summits, New Delhi will have built a permanent cultural pillar inside the bloc without relying on costly loans or rigid political alliances," the report stated.

The report pointed out that Pakistan sent its Climate Change Minister, Musadik Malik, the first federal minister from Islamabad to attend a regional gathering hosted by India since the May 2025 military clash under Operation Sindoor, which followed the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

"Yet New Delhi never mistook good manners for diplomatic retreat," the report mentioned, noting that MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has made no change to its decision to keep the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty on hold until Pakistan credibly and permanently ends support for cross-border terror.

It added that by spotlighting monastic trails, shared scripts and ancient trade ties, including through the Astitva exhibition and the Buddhist relics exhibition at Qila Rai Pithora, India presented itself as an open and plural society rather than a loud power lecturing smaller neighbours.

"What unfolded in Delhi this month proves that cultural outreach does not require softening national security, and holding firm red lines does not require boycotting regional rooms. Soft power earns lasting respect only when paired with steady resolve," the report stated.

--IANS

ksk/uk