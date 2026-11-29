Chatra, Nov 29 (IANS) Uday Kumar, a resident of Maoist-infested Chatra region in Jharkhand, has made a fortune out of the modern farming.

Having moved from traditional and convention modes of agriculture, he took to chili cultivation and today he is reaping the rewards of calculated shift in agricultural practices.

Being a B.Tech graduate, Uday started earning by working in private sector but his real success came when he gave up his job and opted for agricultural enterprise.

He left his job to pursue something new in his own village.

He learnt the intricacies of farming on YouTube and after training from the BHU (Banaras Hindu University) and ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), ventured into modern agriculture.

He began by cultivating chili peppers on three acres of land. Following his initial success, he started cultivating chili peppers on five acres land and tomatoes on three acres.

He employs a 'drip irrigation' technique—a method of delivering water directly to the base of the plants.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana' (Prime Minister's Agricultural Irrigation Scheme) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Uday received a subsidy of up to 90 per cent for the installation of his drip irrigation system.

This has improved irrigation efficiency, conserved water, and ensured that water reaches the roots of the plants directly.

Speaking to IANS about his experience, Uday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme, praising scheme for its effectiveness.

He noted that it is helping people save costs and increase their profits.

He also cultivates various other vegetables, including watermelons, bitter gourds, and eggplants.

The chili peppers and tomatoes grown on Uday's farm are in high demand across several major markets in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Traders from cities such as Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Dhanbad source vegetables directly from his fields.

According to Uday, he is earning a net income of around Rs 10 lakh per month from farming. His initiative has also provided employment to 10 local women from the village.

Uday is now preparing to expand the cultivation of bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and strawberries. His success is inspiring rural youth to explore new possibilities in agriculture.

--IANS

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