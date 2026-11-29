Shillong, Nov 29 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC and Rajasthan United FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Match 26 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Sunday. Everbrightson Sana gave the hosts the lead in the first half before Pranjit Bhumij brought Rajasthan United level ten minutes later.

The result took Shillong Lajong to fifth place in the standings with eight points, while Rajasthan United remain seventh with seven points. Sana was awarded the Man of the Match.

The opening exchanges were relatively cagey, with Rajasthan United looking sharper in possession and attempting to push forward. Captain Shafeel PP tested Shillong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar with a direct free-kick in the ninth minute, but his effort went wide. Shillong responded through Sana, who made a good run in the 13th minute, twisting past two defenders before shooting from distance, but his effort also missed the target.

The hosts began to threaten through the wings, with Phrangki Buam making a couple of promising runs down the right. Shillong came close to taking the lead in the 17th minute when Ephraim HC delivered a corner into the box, but defender Arthur Pangaro's header sailed over the crossbar.

Despite Rajasthan enjoying spells of possession, Shillong's defence remained organised. The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through a well-worked attacking move. Jota made an excellent run down the left, cut inside and dribbled into the box before squaring the ball from an acute angle. Sana was perfectly placed to guide it into the net with his right foot and give Shillong a 1-0 lead.

Rajasthan looked to respond, and Pranjal Bhumij tried his luck with a shot on the turn from distance in the 36th minute, but his effort went wide. Two minutes later, the visitors found the equaliser. Jaideep Singh carried the ball through the middle before laying it off to Pranjal on the right. The forward cut inside and unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, which took a deflection off Kenstar Kharshong and went into the net to restore parity.

Both teams continued to look for openings before the break. Sana came close to restoring Shillong's lead in the 40th minute, but Rajasthan goalkeeper Dinesh Choudhary produced an excellent save from close range. At the other end, Castellano's free-kick in the 45th minute was blocked by the Shillong wall, as the sides went into half-time level at 1-1.

The second half began at a good tempo, with both teams moving the ball forward and looking to create opportunities. Rajasthan substitute Brijesh Giri tested his luck with a shot from distance in the 53rd minute, but the effort sailed over the crossbar. Five minutes later, Judah Garcia unleashed a powerful long-range effort that was safely collected by Sarkar.

Rajasthan continued to press, with Garcia and Brijesh making forward runs and testing the Shillong defensive line. However, the hosts also threatened on the counter. In the 63rd minute, Shillong substitute Abhay Gurung saw his effort blocked by Rajasthan defender Pardeep Singh.

The visitors came close to taking the lead in the 73rd minute when Brijesh Giri delivered an excellent ball into the box after cutting inside from the right. Judah Garcia stretched to connect with the cross, but his effort went narrowly wide. Shillong responded a minute later through Phrangki Buam, whose cross from the left was met by Jota, but the header was cleared off.

Both sides continued to push for a winner as the match entered its final stages. Sana threatened from the left in the 81st minute, but Dinesh Choudhary came off his line to punch the ball clear. Shillong came close again in the 87th minute when substitute Samuel Muansang delivered a cross from the right, which Gladdy Kharbuli met with a glancing header that went just wide.

Despite late pressure from Shillong and determined defending from Rajasthan, neither side could find the decisive goal, and the contest ended with the points shared.

--IANS

bsk/