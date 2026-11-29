New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Indian Railways on Sunday held a high-level meeting to discuss various safety measures and operational preparedness of Zonal Railways and Divisions to ensure safe and smooth train operations under foggy conditions that set in during the winter months.

The key focus areas included ensuring regular and effective track patrolling during the fog season, with patrolmen equipped with all essential safety equipment and the deployment of fog safety devices to assist locomotive pilots in navigating trains safely under low-visibility conditions.

Ensuring adequate visibility through lime markings and sigma boards at signals, luminous strips at level crossing gates, and clearly visible tail lamps and 'X' marks on the last vehicles of trains were also emphasised at the meeting.

Besides, the need for providing adequate training to railway staff on fog-related safety precautions, working instructions during equipment failures and modified automatic signalling procedures were highlighted.

Reinforcing alertness and vigilance among all railway personnel engaged in train operations and safety-related duties and the need for closely monitoring the functioning of fire and smoke detection systems, including those installed in pantry cars, were among the other measures that were discussed.

The officials were also told to ensure regular night inspections by officers, including footplate inspections, to assess operational preparedness and counsel railway staff on safety practices and ensuring adequate availability of scratch rakes to facilitate operational flexibility and manage train delays during fog-related disruptions.

The General Managers of Zonal Railways and Divisional Railway Managers were directed to regularly monitor the implementation of these measures and ensure strict compliance at all levels.

The meeting, held on the directions of the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was chaired by Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar through a video conference.

Board Members, General Managers (GMs) of Zonal Railways, Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and other field officers participated in the discussions, according to the statement.

Indian Railways is taking comprehensive measures to strengthen operational safety and ensure safe, reliable and efficient train operations during the fog season, with particular emphasis on staff preparedness, visibility enhancement and strict adherence to prescribed safety protocols, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/khz