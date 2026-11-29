New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Indian para-badminton player Sukant Kadam delivered an outstanding performance at the Thailand Para Badminton International 2026, securing two medals -- a gold in Men’s Singles SL4 category and silver in Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4 event in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Kadam clinched the gold medal in the Men’s Singles SL4 category, showcasing his skill, determination and consistency on the international stage.

He further added to his medal tally by winning silver in the Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4 category, partnering with fellow Indian shuttler and Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat.

The two-medal finish marks an impressive outing for Kadam at the international tournament and reflects his continued dedication to excellence in para badminton.

Sukant Kadam said, “Winning gold in Men’s Singles SL4 and silver in Men’s Doubles with Pramod Bhagat is a very special achievement for me. I am happy with my performance and grateful for the support of my coaches, support staff and everyone who has been part of this journey.

"Winning two medals at an international tournament gives me great confidence and motivation to keep improving and work towards bigger goals,” he added.

India's Takar Biri and Harshit Choundary won the gold medal in the Men's Doubles SL3-SU5, beating Sukant Kadam and Promod Bhagat 16-14, 15-12 in the final.

Chirag Baretha and Hardik Makkar won gold in the Men's Doubles SU5 while Jatin Azad and Shivam Yadav claimed a bronze medal in the same category.

Among other Indian medallists, Munna Khalid and Shashank Kumar won a bronze medal in the Men's Doubles WH1-WH2 while Pallavi M Kaluvehalli and Alphia James bagged a silver medal in the Women's Doubles WH1-WH2 category.

Shashank Kumar also won a silver medal when he and his Peruvian partner Pilar Jauregui lost in the final of the Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2 category. Alphia James also won her second medal of the day after losing in the semifinals of the Women's Singles WH2.

It was a great event for India as Vijender won a bronze medal in the Men's Singles SL3 category while Hardik Makkar won a bronze medal in Men's Singles SU5. In the Women's Singles SH6 category, Manisha Patel won a bronze medal after losing the semifinals.

In Men's Doubles SH6, Prem Chand Potnuru and Kuldeep Tanwar bagged the silver medal after losing to the Thai pair of Natthapong Meechai and Bunthan Yaemmali in the final.

--IANS

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