Gandhinagar, Nov 29 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday attended Hospitals and Healthcare Expo – Hospica 2026, organised in Ahmedabad on Sunday, and addressed the Healthcare Service Excellence Awards ceremony.

The Chief Minister, speaking on the occasion, said that the state has been benefiting from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for past 25 years and listed path-breaking programs like 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' as an effective means to build robust public health infrastructure in the state.

He added that Gujarat has developed a network of more than 11,000 public healthcare institutions, ranging from sub-health centres to super-speciality hospitals, ensuring quality healthcare services for citizens even in remotest areas.

He noted that Gujarat has secured the first position among major states for the second consecutive time in the health and well-being category of NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index.

Highlighting the state's healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that more than 10,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were operational across Gujarat.

Dialysis centres have been established at every taluka headquarters, while chemotherapy facilities had been made available in every district.

CM Patel added that Gujarat's strong healthcare infrastructure and quality medical services were contributing to the growth of medical tourism in the state.

Highlighting government's efforts to position Gujarat among top three medical tourism destinations in the country, the Chief Minister said that country's healthcare sector has undergone a significant transformation.

"With the guiding principle of 'Aarogya Param Bhagya', the Prime Minister had placed special emphasis on holistic healthcare," he added, while outlining focus on developing healthcare sector around five pillars: preventive healthcare, early detection, affordable treatment and medicines, accessibility, and the increasing use of technology in healthcare services.

The Chief Minister said that beneficiaries in Gujarat receive financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Through telemedicine services, expert medical consultations are also being made available to people in remote areas, with more than 1.39 crore teleconsultations conducted so far."

Highlighting the expansion of medical education in the state, CM Patel said that Gujarat had only nine medical colleges and 1,125 undergraduate seats in 2001.

"Today, the number of medical colleges has increased to 43, with 7,875 MBBS seats and 3,696 postgraduate seats. The state also has around 59,900 nursing seats."

On the occasion, the Chief Minister conferred Service Excellence Awards on individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector.

--IANS

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