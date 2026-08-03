August 03, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Sandra Bullock celebrates ‘the woman’ who knows her best on ‘Sister’s Day’

Sandra Bullock celebrates ‘the woman’ who knows her best on ‘Sister’s Day’

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Sandra Bullock marked Sister's Day with a touching tribute to her sister, Gigi, and said that she is the woman who knows her best.

Sandra shared a string of pictures with her sister and called her a "brilliant soul". Sandra said she feels fortunate to have someone who knows her "missteps and all" yet continues to love her every single day, while also celebrating both biological and chosen sisters.

“‘When you have a sister, someone who knows the story of who you were and who you will always be, there is no deeper tie, no stronger bond.’”

The actress added: “I am so lucky to have this brilliant soul by my side who knows me, missteps and all, and still chooses to love me. Every. Single. Day. Happy Sisters Day. Both those born to you, and those you have chosen along the way! I love you Gigi.”

International Sisters Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August, honoring the unique bond shared by biological sisters, cousins, and close friends who feel like family.

Bullock, who was named the world's highest-paid actress in 2010 and 2014, made her acting debut with a minor role in the thriller Hangmen in 1987.

She gained fame for her role in the 1993 action film Demolition Man. The actress shot to fame with the 1994 action thriller Speed and gained major recognition for starring in the romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping and the dramas A Time to Kill and Hope Floats.

Bullock tasted further success in the following decades with the comedies Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Heat, Ocean's 8, and The Lost City, Crash and The Unforgivable and the thrillers Premonition and Bird Box.

The actress is a mother of two adopted children, Louis and Laila, whom she raised as a single parent. She was married once to Jesse James and later shared a long-term partnership with the late photographer Bryan Randall.

--IANS

dc/

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