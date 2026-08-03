August 03, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Sensex, Nifty surge up to 1 pc in early trade as lower crude, FII buying boost sentiment

Sensex, Nifty surge up to 1 pc in early trade as lower crude, FII buying boost sentiment

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian equity markets traded higher on Monday as benchmarks rallied up to 1 per cent in morning trade, supported by broad-based buying across banking, FMCG and metal stocks amid easing crude oil prices, sustained monsoon progress and renewed foreign fund inflows.

Sensex surged 800 points or 1.02 per cent to an intraday high of 78,895.10 in early deals, while Nifty climbed 192.85 points or 0.79 per cent to 24,576.45.

Sector-wise, FMCG, metal, cement and banking shares led gains, with Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Chemicals, Nifty Cement, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices rising up to 1 per cent.

However, media, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks remained under selling pressure, with Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare falling up to 1.6 per cent.

Broader markets also witnessed buying interest, with Nifty Microcap 500 and Nifty Smallcap 100 advancing about 1 per cent.

According to analysts, the market appears poised for a breakout above the 24,500 level on the Nifty, aided by falling crude oil prices, favourable monsoon progress and foreign institutional investors turning net buyers.

Resilient economic growth despite global headwinds, credit growth running above 18 per cent, healthy automobile sales and better-than-expected first-quarter earnings indicate that FY27 earnings growth could surpass earlier estimates, they said.

The market experts further noted that strong inflows through FCNR(B), ECB and OFCB routes have helped stabilise the rupee, facilitating the return of foreign investors.

From a derivatives perspective, Nifty's near-term trading range remains well defined. Significant 'PUT' open interest around the 24,400 strike continues to provide a strong support base, while heavy 'CALL' writing near 24,600 is expected to cap near-term upside, according to the experts.

Meanwhile, the immediate support is placed at 24350, backed by a concentration of PUT open interest, indicating that traders expect Nifty to remain largely range-bound.

A sustained hold above 24,350 would support a mildly bullish bias, while a break below that level could weaken sentiment.

Meanwhile, Brent crude -- the global oil benchmark -- plunged more than 5 per cent to $83.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined nearly 7 per cent to $78.78 a barrel which also provided further support to market sentiment.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Mirabai Chanu gifts signed jersey to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after CWG glory

Mirabai Chanu gifts signed jersey to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after CWG glory

India's manufacturing PMI at 53.5 in July, export demand provides support

India's manufacturing PMI at 53.5 in July, export demand provides support

Deepika Singh performs an impromptu dance in Bhartari Gufa

Deepika Singh performs an impromptu dance in Bhartari Gufa

Karthik Subbaraj releases first look of Krishna's 25th film 'Murder in Town' (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/X)

Karthik Subbaraj releases first look of Krishna's 25th film 'Murder in Town'

Media outlet faces restriction in Pakistan over PoK unrest coverage; concerns grow over press freedom

Media outlet faces restriction in Pakistan over PoK unrest coverage; concerns grow over press freedom

Govt backs FSSAI action against Old Monk, McDowell's, other brands over flavouring, age claims

Govt backs FSSAI action against Old Monk, McDowell's, other brands over flavouring, age claims

Erika Eleniak tells how Steven Spielberg comforted her before ‘E.T.’ kiss scene

Erika Eleniak tells how Steven Spielberg comforted her before ‘E.T.’ kiss scene

Jay Bhanushali to daughter Tara on b’day: You turned my life into a love story

Jay Bhanushali to daughter Tara on b’day: You turned my life into a love story

Gaurav Khanna shows painful laser burn marks on his back from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' task

Gaurav Khanna shows painful laser burn marks on his back from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' task

Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor leading as counting underway

Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor leading as counting underway