Harshad Chopda requests Shilpa Shinde to console Shivangi Joshi after she breaks down post massive fight

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Emotions were seen running high in the latest episode of reality show, Lock Upp after Harshad Chopra made a shocking confession during a crucial task, leaving Shivangi Joshi devastated and in tears.

During the task, which would fix the first finalist of the season, Harshad admitted that he had deliberately lost an earlier task against Shivangi so that she could emerge victorious.

His revelation came as a huge shock to Shivangi, who had believed she had won the task on her own merit. The confession left her feeling humiliated, as she believed it questioned her capability and achievements in the game.

Unable to cope with the emotional turmoil, Shivangi walked out of the task, allowing Harshad to become the first finalist. She was later seen breaking down inconsolably inside her cell.

Seeing Shivangi in tears, Harshad approached Shilpa Shinde and requested her to go and comfort Shivangi.

According to Harshad, Shivangi needed kindness and emotional support at that moment. But Shilpa refused, asking him to calm down instead.

Calling it a game, Shilpa advised Harshad not to overreact and said contestants should take the situation in utmost spirit.

Fellow contestant Shreya Kalra who witnessed the conversation, appeared both confused and amused.

Harshad later tried to speak to Shivangi himself, but she walked out of the cell in anger and refused to have a conversation with him.

For the uninitiated, Shivangi and Harshad have shared one of the strongest bonds inside the Lock Upp house. The duo have been seen consistently supporting each other through thick and thin.

Their closeness has often sparked speculation among fellow inmates as well as viewers, with many believing their relationship went beyond friendship and that the two silently had feelings for each other.

Harshad and Shivangi previously have worked together in the popular television drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

–IANS

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