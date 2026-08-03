August 03, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Sunny Deol 'truly blessed' after visiting Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib with son Karan

Sunny Deol 'truly blessed' after visiting Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib with son Karan

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Ahead of the release of their upcoming film “Batwara 1947”, superstar Sunny Deol visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib along with his son Karan Deol.

Sunny, in a collaborative post with Karan, shared a string of pictures from his visit to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, one of the five takhts of the Sikhs, located in Patna. In the pictures, the father-son duo are seen offering prayers and humbly receiving Kada Prasad.

Sharing glimpses from the spiritual visit, the superstar said he felt "truly blessed" to have offered prayers at the revered shrine.

“Feeling truly blessed to have visited TAKHAT SRI HARIMANDIR JI PATNA SAHIB, the sacred birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji,” Sunny wrote as the caption.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib. Besides being the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, Patna was also honored by the visits of Guru Nanak and Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Sunny and Karan are in Bihar to promote their upcoming film “Batwara 1947.” With Sunny in the lead, the drama also features Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

If the recently released trailer of the movie is any hint, it will revolve around a family whose lives are turned upside down amidst violence, fear, and forced migration.

The project also marks Preity Zinta's return to the screen after an eight-year gap.

'Batwara 1947' is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai '. The Punjabi title translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born."

--IANS

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