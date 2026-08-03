Diljit Dosanjh struggles to find roadside dustbin in Japan, lauds country's cleanliness

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Punjabi superstar singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh seems to have been awestruck by the cleanliness in Japan.

The actor who is currently in the country, was seen trying hard to find a place to throw a piece of garbage on the roadside dustbin. Diljit stated that the country is extremely clean and not a piece of litter will ever be seen on the streets.

In the video shared by the superstar singer, he was seen lauding the beauty and cleanliness of Japan followed by some more fun exploration of the country. From its local food to its shipping, Diljit was seen exploring it all.

He wrote, “"BEFORE EUROPE TOUR JATT EXPLORING BEAUTIFUL JAPAN Jaldi Milde An Europe AURA WORLD TOUR 2026 (sic) .”

Earlier too, Diljit was seen giving a sneak peek into his travel diaries from Tokyo in Japan. In the pictures and videos, Diljit was seen exploring the vibrant streets of Tokyo while enjoying Japanese delicacies. He had also treated himself to a delicious ice cream, followed by exploring local shops, capturing moments from his fun-filled outing.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh had recently made headlines after extending his support to students following the Delhi Police’s alleged use of violence to disperse thousands of students and youth activists during a CJP-led protest march to Parliament on July 20.

Diljit recalled the backlash he faced when he was labelled "anti-national" for extending support to the farmers' protest.

He had written, “Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can’t Even Discuss.. Baki Rab Sab Dekh Reha, Baba Bhalli Karu.”

(I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. The rest, God is watching everything. May Baba bless everyone).

–IANS

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