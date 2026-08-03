PM Modi hails Indian contingent's 'exceptional skill and dedication' after 39-medal haul at CWG 2026

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian contingent for its performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, praising the athletes for displaying "exceptional skill and dedication" throughout the Games.

India's Glasgow 2026 campaign concluded with 39 medals – 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze – finishing fourth in the medal standings. "Proud of our contingent's performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 golds. Congrats to the medal winners," PM Modi shared on X.

"Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hardwork will keep inspiring our youngsters," he added. "My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation."

The Commonwealth Games 2026 officially came to a close in Glasgow on Sunday as India took over as hosts of the centenary edition of the Games, set to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The glittering ceremony brought the curtain down on 11 memorable days of sporting action before officially ushering in a new chapter for the Commonwealth movement.

The symbolic handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi marked the beginning of India’s journey towards hosting the landmark centenary edition of the Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

India then launched their journey to Ahmedabad 2030 with a cultural showcase led by acclaimed singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

An audiovisual presentation looked ahead to Ahmedabad 2030, tracing India's sporting journey while offering a glimpse of the centenary Commonwealth Games.

The 2030 edition will hold historic significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the Commonwealth Games, with India becoming only the second nation after Australia to host the event twice.

--IANS

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