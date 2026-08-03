August 03, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

PM Modi hails Indian contingent's 'exceptional skill and dedication' after 39-medal haul at CWG 2026

PM Modi hails Indian contingent's 'exceptional skill and dedication' in winning 39 medals at CWG 2026

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian contingent for its performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, praising the athletes for displaying "exceptional skill and dedication" throughout the Games.

India's Glasgow 2026 campaign concluded with 39 medals – 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze – finishing fourth in the medal standings. "Proud of our contingent's performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 golds. Congrats to the medal winners," PM Modi shared on X.

"Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hardwork will keep inspiring our youngsters," he added. "My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation."

The Commonwealth Games 2026 officially came to a close in Glasgow on Sunday as India took over as hosts of the centenary edition of the Games, set to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The glittering ceremony brought the curtain down on 11 memorable days of sporting action before officially ushering in a new chapter for the Commonwealth movement.

The symbolic handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi marked the beginning of India’s journey towards hosting the landmark centenary edition of the Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

India then launched their journey to Ahmedabad 2030 with a cultural showcase led by acclaimed singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

An audiovisual presentation looked ahead to Ahmedabad 2030, tracing India's sporting journey while offering a glimpse of the centenary Commonwealth Games.

The 2030 edition will hold historic significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the Commonwealth Games, with India becoming only the second nation after Australia to host the event twice.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Mirabai Chanu gifts signed jersey to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after CWG glory

Mirabai Chanu gifts signed jersey to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after CWG glory

India's manufacturing PMI at 53.5 in July, export demand provides support

India's manufacturing PMI at 53.5 in July, export demand provides support

Deepika Singh performs an impromptu dance in Bhartari Gufa

Deepika Singh performs an impromptu dance in Bhartari Gufa

Karthik Subbaraj releases first look of Krishna's 25th film 'Murder in Town' (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/X)

Karthik Subbaraj releases first look of Krishna's 25th film 'Murder in Town'

Media outlet faces restriction in Pakistan over PoK unrest coverage; concerns grow over press freedom

Media outlet faces restriction in Pakistan over PoK unrest coverage; concerns grow over press freedom

Govt backs FSSAI action against Old Monk, McDowell's, other brands over flavouring, age claims

Govt backs FSSAI action against Old Monk, McDowell's, other brands over flavouring, age claims

Erika Eleniak tells how Steven Spielberg comforted her before ‘E.T.’ kiss scene

Erika Eleniak tells how Steven Spielberg comforted her before ‘E.T.’ kiss scene

Jay Bhanushali to daughter Tara on b’day: You turned my life into a love story

Jay Bhanushali to daughter Tara on b’day: You turned my life into a love story

Gaurav Khanna shows painful laser burn marks on his back from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' task

Gaurav Khanna shows painful laser burn marks on his back from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' task

Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor leading as counting underway

Bankipur bypoll: Prashant Kishor leading as counting underway