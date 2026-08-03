Spice Girls share 30-year-old picture with Backstreet Boys: Find us a more '90s photo than this

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) English girl group the Spice Girls stirred nostalgia by sharing a 30-year-old photograph featuring all five members alongside the pop boy band Backstreet Boys.

The official Spice Girls Instagram account shared the picture, which appears to have been taken in 1996 and features all the members, including Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Geri Halliwell. The girls were seen posing with the Backstreet Boys during the early days of both groups' meteoric rise to global fame.

Captioning the throwback, the picture was captioned: "Find us a more '90s photo than this 30 years since this moment with the @backstreetboys.”

The Spice Girls have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time. With their "girl power" slogan, the Spice Girls redefined the girl group concept by targeting a young female fanbase.

They led the teen pop resurgence of the 1990s, were a major part of the Cool Britannia era, and became popular culture icons of the decade.

The Spice Girls have won five Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards and one MTV Video Music Award. In 2000, they became the youngest recipients of the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Backstreet Boys consisted of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. The band formed in 1993.

The group rose to fame with their debut album, Backstreet Boys. In the following year, they released their second album, Backstreet's Back, along with their self-titled U.S. album, Backstreet Boys, which continued the group's worldwide success.

The Backstreet Boys have sold over 150 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time and one of the world's best-selling music artists. They are the first group since Led Zeppelin to have their first ten albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and the only boy band to do so.

--IANS

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