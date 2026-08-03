Gaurav Khanna shows painful laser burn marks on his back from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' task

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Khanna gave fans a glimpse of the painful aftermath of one of the toughest and 'most painful' challenges on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

The actor shared a video that showed multiple burn marks on his back after an intense endurance task on the fear factor show.

The clip, seemingly recorded by fellow contestant Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, shows Gaurav turning around to reveal a lot many red, circular marks across his back, caused by laser shots fired during the task.

Sharing the video on his social media account, Gaurav wrote, "Thanks @orry for making this. I cud still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks.. #darrkanayadaur #kkk15."

In the recent video showcasing a glimpse of the painful task, Gaurav was among four contestants including Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, Shagun Sharma who took part in a gruelling endurance challenge in which they had to brave repeated laser shots fired at their backs while staying in the task. The challenge was set to continue until two of the four contestants chose to abort.

Despite the pain, Gaurav pushed himself through the challenge, with the latest video highlighting the physical toll it took on the contestants.

Talking about Gaurav, the actor who became a household name with shows such as Anupamaa, has continued to remain one of television's most popular faces.

Earlier this year, he emerged as the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss season 19, and before that he went on to bag the the winner title of Celebrity MasterChef India.

The actor has also been in the news recently after his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, addressed speculation surrounding their marriage during her stint on Lock Upp.

She spoke of trouble in their relationship and revealed that the couple was heading for a divorce soon.

–IANS

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