August 03, 2026 11:19 AM हिंदी

Imtiaz Ali on short film ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’: It got me remembering my own small hometown

Imtiaz Ali on short film ‘Bobby Beauty Parlour’: It got me remembering my own small hometown

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Filmmakers and long-time friends Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have joined hands to present Bobby Beauty Parlour, a coming-of-age drama that follows childhood best friends Eelu and Manu.

For Ali, the short film got him remembering my own small hometown.

Imtiaz Ali shared in a statement: “The most spectacular moments of life don’t scream, but remain a part of our character forever. It is such moments that make Bobby Beauty Parlour charming.”

“The film got me remembering my own small hometown, my adolescent decisions and friends that I always carried with me.”

Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, the coming-of-age drama is set to premiere on August 6 midnight during the Friendship Week exclusively on the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel, backed by producer Ranjan Singh and curated by Kashyap.

As per the synopsis: “On their final afternoon together, the pair finds themselves trapped inside a neighborhood beauty parlor—drinking, napping, bickering, and desperately holding on to a time that is fast slipping away.”

Beyond the story on screen, Bobby Beauty Parlour is a celebration of real-world camaraderie spanning decades. While Ali and Kashyap’s friendship dates back to their formative university days in Delhi, this marks a rare, heartfelt creative alignment between the two celebrated auteurs.

Kashyap, who started curating for the YouTube channel with Incognito last month, said Bobby Beauty Parlour is a “simple story, simply told.”

The filmmaker added, “About friendship, aspirations and growing up. And the best part is the producer Janhavi is also the co-writer and shot the film .The director Shashwat, is someone that started out with me whose growth has been so much and feels so personal.”

Director Shashwat Dwivedi describes the short as an attempt to turn the lens toward something fragile that often gets overlooked, which is childhood.

“Bobby Beauty Parlour has been an amazing experience for me, especially because of the people involved it in. I'm glad the film is releasing on YouTube, given I've learnt so much of my filmmaking through the platform, it feels good to give something back for a change.”

“It's also tough to believe that two of my favourite filmmakers are presenting the film, both of whom have had a great impact on my life. I really hope it reaches a wide audience and people start missing their friends after watching it,” he added.

Produced by Janhavi Asthana, Ranjan Singh, and Kashyap, the short stars Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj, and Preeti Kochar.

Producer Ranjan Singh, whose own brotherhood and creative partnership with Kashyap spans over three decades, said: “Bobby Beauty Parlour is an acclaimed short which has travelled to many festivals across the world. Essentially a heart-warming story about friends, life and its realities, it fits perfectly for a friendship week release.”

--IANS

dc/

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