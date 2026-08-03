Jay Bhanushali to daughter Tara on b’day: You turned my life into a love story

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) As his daughter Tara celebrates her seventh birthday on Monday, actor Jay Bhanushali penned a note for her and said that she has turned his “life into a love story”.

Jay shared an adorable video with Tara on Instagram, where the father-daughter duo are seen walking downhill.

For the caption, he wrote: “You turned my life into a love story the day you were born. May God bless you with endless joy. love you @tarajaymahhi.”

Jay shares his daughter Tara with former wife Mahhi Vij. The two got married in 2011. In 2017 they fostered a boy, Rajveer, and a girl, Khushi. The couple's first biological child, Tara, was born in 2019. Jay and Mahhi divorced in 2026.

It was in January when the couple had announced their separation. The two had shared a note on their respective Instagram Stories, announcing their decision to part ways after almost 15 years of being married.

The post read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. (sic)."

They promised to be good parents to their 3 children while living their individual lives.

"For the sake of our children -Tara, Khushi, Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them," they added.

"Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else."

"We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward", the post concluded.

--IANS

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