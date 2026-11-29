New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the role of the Central government's 'Sanchar Saathi' platform in helping people recover lost mobile phones, prevent cyber fraud and protect their sensitive personal information, while urging citizens to report suspicious calls and fraudulent numbers.

Addressing the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister spoke about the difficulties people face when they lose their mobile phones, which often contain important contacts, photographs, documents and other personal information.

"If you lose your mobile phone, it leads to many problems. A mobile phone contains your contacts, photographs, important documents and countless other valuable information. Once you lose your phone, the hope of getting it back gradually begins to fade," PM Modi said.

He said the government's 'Sanchar Saathi' platform offers a way to address such concerns and helps people protect their sensitive information. Highlighting the growing reach of the initiative, he said the portal had recorded more than 30 crore visits, while the mobile application had been downloaded nearly three crore times.

Explaining how the platform works, PM Modi said every mobile phone has a unique identification number known as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, which can be used to trace and block a lost device.

"Along with filing a police complaint, you can submit the IMEI number and a few other important details through 'Sanchar Saathi' to get the device blocked. After this, no one will be able to use the phone, even if they insert a new SIM card," the Prime Minister said.

He further explained that the system also makes it easier for the police to track a lost phone's location when someone attempts to use it by inserting a SIM card.

"Under this system, more than 14 lakh lost mobile phones have been recovered so far and returned to their owners. A phone that once seemed impossible to recover after being lost can now be traced with the help of technology, offering people fresh hope of getting it back," he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined that 'Sanchar Saathi' provides citizens with an opportunity to contribute to the fight against cybercrime and help protect others from falling victim to fraud.

He urged people to report suspicious calls and numbers on the platform, explaining that a fraudulent caller who fails to deceive one person may go on to target someone else, including an elderly citizen who may be less familiar with online scams.

Sharing the example of Himanshu Singh, a resident of Pune, PM Modi said Singh had reported more than 300 suspicious numbers through the platform. According to the Prime Minister, these efforts had contributed to the cancellation of approximately 18,000 mobile connections over the past year.

He also referred to the efforts of Vivek Alhari from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, who had helped identify and report fraudulent mobile numbers.

"Playing the role of a vigilant citizen, he shared more than 900 fraudulent numbers on the 'Sanchar Saathi' platform. His efforts have helped in the disconnection of approximately 17,000 mobile connections. You, too, should learn from them; this small effort on your part could save a family's life savings in some other corner of the country," PM Modi said.

"More than 1,600 institutions, including banks, payment apps, telecom companies and the police, are connected to 'Sanchar Saathi'. This helps in thwarting many attempts at cyber fraud well in time. Through this system, potential losses amounting to over Rs 5,000 crore have been prevented so far," he said.

PM Modi added that the application was available in 23 languages and had been designed to be easy to use. He appealed to citizens to spread awareness about the platform and encourage more people to make use of its services.

--IANS

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