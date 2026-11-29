Jaipur, Nov 29 (IANS) As Jaipur celebrates the start of its 300th year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday flagged off the Pink City Half Marathon.

Organised by Anybody Can Run (ABCR), the Marathon featured three categories — the 21.1 KM Half Marathon, the 10 KM Cool Run and the 5 KM Dream Run.

At the heart of the race was #RunForZeroHunger, a flagship movement of the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the social impact arm of Vedanta Group. For every kilometre run, Vedanta pledged one meal for a child or an animal in need. Together, participants in the Jaipur edition secured a pledge of 2 million meals.

Addressing runners ahead of the flag-off, Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma said that initiatives such as the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon are advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Fit India by encouraging people to make physical activity part of their daily lives.

The other races were flagged off by PV Sindhu, Padma Bhushan awardee, two-time Olympic medalist & Event Ambassador, and Lt. Gen. Padam Singh Shekhawat, Army Commander, Southwest Command. Also present were Arun Misra, Group CEO Vedanta Limited, and Amarendu Prakash, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited.

PV Sindhu, said, “As an athlete, I know how much work it takes to reach a start line. Someone running their first 5K today may have trained just as hard for that moment as someone chasing a personal best in the half marathon. What I love about #RunForZeroHunger is that a kilometre counts equally for everyone. Whatever your pace, you can help put a meal within someone’s reach.”

Commenting on the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, “Sport has an extraordinary power to bring people together. As Jaipur enters its 300th year, this race gives everyone a way to be part of the celebrations. What makes race day special to me is that even someone running their very first kilometre can help provide a meal. That is the promise of #RunForZeroHunger.”

As the Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon concludes another successful edition, the impact of every kilometer continues far beyond the finish line. Through the Anil Agarwal Foundation and its initiatives spanning nutrition, community development, animal welfare and sports, Vedanta remains committed to transforming lives and creating possibilities for millions.

--IANS

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