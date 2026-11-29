Christchurch, Nov 29 (IANS) New Zealand tightened their grip on the second Test against India by reaching 133/3 in 46 overs of their second innings at stumps on day three at Hagley Oval on Sunday and extended their overall lead to 243 runs.

Devon Conway made 51 off 97 balls with six boundaries, while Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on 46 off 84 balls with five fours. Daryl Mitchell gave him company, unbeaten on five, though he looked circumspect in the 38 balls he faced.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel's defiant 88 off 170 balls helped India recover from 117/7 to 246 in their first innings, but New Zealand still took a handy first-innings lead of 110 runs. Jurel made 81 of the 130 runs India added on day three, especially with the last three wickets adding 129 runs.

With his solid technique, good temperament and gritty presence at the crease, he made sure India did not concede a huge lead and made New Zealand bat for a longer period, especially with rain forecast for day five.

Resuming from 116/6, India had a rough start. Kyle Jamieson opened with a testing maiden to Jurel and beat his outside edge repeatedly. Matt Henry struck at the other end when Anshul Kamboj prodded at one that left him and was caught at the third slip for a five-ball duck.

Akash Deep then dug in bravely alongside Jurel. The tailender was struck on the helmet twice by bouncers from Jamieson and had to undergo two concussion checks, including changing his helmet after the second blow.

Jurel, meanwhile, began coming down the track to Henry, thus forcing New Zealand to bring wicketkeeper Tom Blundell up to the stumps. Akash Deep made sure India avoided the follow-on with a top-edged four over the slip cordon off Jacob Duffy in the 59th over.

Soon after the drinks break, Jurel needed treatment on his right index finger after being hit on the glove by Nathan Smith. Two balls later, Smith ended the eighth-wicket stand of 46 runs when Akash Deep pushed at a length ball that seamed away and gave a thin edge to Blundell.

After Akash Deep fell for 29 off 52 balls with four fours, Jurel, looking in his usual composed self, shifted gears. He farmed the strike and played more freely. He brought up his fourth Test fifty by pulling Jamieson through midwicket for four. It is also Jurel’s fourth 50-plus score in his last five Test innings.

Brar had a nasty moment off the very first delivery after the lunch break was over. A short ball from Henry climbed sharply and struck him near the collarbone, and he needed treatment from the physio and some strapping before resuming. Jurel brought up the fifty of the ninth-wicket stand with a crisp on-drive off Henry.

With the second new ball a few overs away, New Zealand turned to Ravindra's part-time left-arm spin. Jurel was quick to guide Brar against the spinner, including urging him to get behind the line of the ball. Brar responded by defending with growing assurance, and New Zealand were forced to wait for the new ball to change the course of the innings.

It brought immediate reward - Jamieson's third delivery with it swung in late, and Brar, who shouldered arms, lost his off-stump. He made a gutsy 10 off 46 balls, and the ninth-wicket stand was worth 64 runs off 123 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah then hung around with Jurel, surviving several close calls against Henry and squeezing an edge past gully for four, as the last pair added 19 runs off 34 balls. Jurel kept looking for runs as he closed in on his first Test century in New Zealand, especially with his parents in attendance.

Bumrah played out a maiden from Henry after the mid-afternoon drinks break, but Jamieson then found the edge of Jurel's bat with a full ball that moved away, and Blundell took the catch. Jurel hit 14 fours and fell one short of Blundell's 89, the current top score of the match, while Jamieson finished with 4-69.

New Zealand's openers got off to a brisk start against a wayward Indian attack. Conway whipped Bumrah through midwicket for four in the first over. Tom Latham drove Kamboj for a boundary in the next over and then ran four off a pull. Conway later edged Bumrah past gully for another four.

India were without Akash Deep, who was ruled out with delayed concussion symptoms after the blows to his helmet in the morning session. Prasidh Krishna came in as his concussion substitute, with the BCCI saying its medical team was monitoring Akash Deep.

The decision to bring in Prasidh ahead of seamer Mohammed Siraj raised a few eyebrows. It also meant India lost the services of Akash Deep, their most successful bowler in the first innings with figures of 5-99. Kamboj steadied himself with two maidens, and India started building some pressure on the openers.

Bumrah finally struck in the seventh over when Latham chopped a short-of-length ball outside off onto his stumps and fell for eight. The New Zealand captain was visibly annoyed with himself. The wicket ended a 292-ball wait for Bumrah, the longest drought of his Test career. Nicholls and Conway kept the runs coming till tea break arrived.

Post tea, New Zealand batted with purpose. Conway was struck just above the knee by a Prasidh delivery that nipped back. He winced in pain but carried on after a pause. The hosts went past 50 in that over, and the left-hander later caressed Prasidh through the covers for four.

Bumrah struck again in the 18th over when Nicholls closed the face of the bat too early and spooned a leading edge back to the bowler, falling for 22. The usually expressionless Bumrah celebrated with a little jig.

Conway was dropped soon after - KL Rahul got both hands to the ball while leaping at first slip off Bumrah but could not hold on, and it raced away for four. Washington Sundar then bowled a tight spell that also improved India's over-rate.

Conway brought up his 15th Test fifty off 89 balls but fell shortly afterwards. He slashed at a flighted delivery from Washington in the 33rd over, and Yashasvi Jaiswal flung himself to his left at backward point to pull off a stunning one-handed catch.

Ravindra later took three successive fours off Brar, one of them an edge that flew between Rahul and Pant, to take New Zealand past 100. He and Mitchell then made sure there was no further setback before stumps. For India, Washington finished with 1-14 from 10 overs, while Bumrah took 2-34. With rain forecast for Tuesday, New Zealand may look to push for a declaration on the fourth day.

Brief Scores: India 246 in 86.1 overs (Dhruv Jurel 88, Akash Deep 29; Kyle Jamieson 4-69, Nathan Smith 2-54) trail New Zealand 356 and 133/3 in 46 overs (Devon Conway 51, Rachin Ravindra 46 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2-34, Washington Sundar 1-14) by 243 runs.

--IANS

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