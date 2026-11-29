Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS)Actress Divya Sripada, who is to make her debut in Tamil cinema with director Santhosh Kumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Makkal Kavalan', has now showered praise on her co-star Manikandan, who plays the lead in the film, saying he was a very considerate person who was always taking care of everyone around him.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, the actress, who has already made a mark in Telugu cinema, said, "My co-star in the film, Manikandan is a very hardworking and passionate actor. He is someone who is so considerate and at the same time someone who is always aware of what's happening around him."

Pointing out that the film had several challenging sequences, Divya, who plays a character called Malar in the film, said, "At times, we had to shoot under harsh conditions. We shot in the south of Madurai and in Virudhunagar. There was no shade and we had to shoot in the blistering sun on open grounds. Sometimes, we had sunstrokes. There are a lot of fight scenes and Manikandan suffered a number of cuts and bruises whiled doing the action sequences. He also suffered a sprained ankle, but unmindful of all that he was focussed on his work."

Giving details about her character, Divya, who has made her mark in Telugu cinema, said, "I play a character called Malar in 'Makkal Kavalan'. She is a typist in a court. Malar is the first girl in her community to get a degree and to work."

She explained further, "Malar, like most other people who have broken barriers to rise, suffers an inferiority complex and to overcome that fear projects herself as being bold and loud."

Divya, who has a dual degree in Business, says that Manikandan's cop character often pays visits to the court in the film and the two characters strike a friendship and eventually go on to become each other's safe spaces.

The actress, who says that she considers herself to be lucky to be a part of this film, says that she is filled with gratitude.

Praising her director Santhosh Kumar's work in the film, the actress says that Makkal Kavalan will be a social commentary on class and caste divide. The film deals with how systems go wrong and will revolve around an honest police officer who is stuck in an area where lawlessness abounds.

"Makkal Kavalan will be brutally honest. Director Santhosh Kumar hasn't sugar coated facts. In fact, he was adamant that the flavour of the film musn't be diluted," she said.

Produced by Birla Studios and Pa Ranjith & Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios, Makkal Kaavalan has been written and directed by Santhosh Kumar. Sources close to the unit say that the film follows a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices: surrender or resist.

What begins as one man’s struggle for survival grows into something far larger, forcing him to become a leader he never sought to be. As the battle intensifies and the price of resistance mounts, the line between an ordinary man and a people’s protector begins to disappear.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4 this year.

Apart from Manikandan and Divya Sripada, the film will also feature Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu among others.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editing by Arul Moses, production design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, stunts by Don Ashok, sound design by Anthony Jayaruban, costume design by Sureshkumar and makeup by Ramachandran.

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IANS

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