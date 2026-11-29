Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) 'Pushpa' director Sukumar lost a ₹1 crore challenge to filmmaker Allu Aravind after he ended up crying while watching 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'. Allu Aravind had challenged Sukumar to watch the entire movie without crying. He promised him ₹1 crore if he managed to do it.

Sukumar took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of Allu Aravind, along with a ₹1 lakh cheque addressed to him. Sharing that he cried while watching 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', loosing a ₹1 crore challenge.

Sukumar wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Yesterday I got a call from Aravind Gaaru and had an interesting challenge for me..Hey Sukumar, go and watch AOT..! If you come out of the theatre without shedding tears, I will give you 1 crore. If not you give 1 lakh. Whattttt an expensive recommendation sir. (sic)”

"WHATTTTT AN EXPENSIVE RECOMMENDATION SIR," he added.

Touted to be a science fiction drama, 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' released in theatres on November 20.

The movie has been made under the direction of Pavan Sadineni, who has also written the drama, along with Gunnam Gangaraju and Vasanth Jurru.

'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' has been produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the banner of Lightbox Media, while Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts present the film.

The drama shares the tale of a young girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut. She is forced to marry a middle-class mechanic, who finds a way to keep her dream alive.

The ensemble cast includes Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Praveen, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kota Jayaram, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, along with others.

The technical crew of the drama includes Sujith Sarang as the cinematographer, Praveen K. L. as the editor, and G. V. Prakash Kumar as the music composer.

--IANS

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