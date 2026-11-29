New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that drugs and drug addiction are a major challenge to the aspirations of the youth of the country, while also hailing efforts made by society to spread awareness regarding this problem.

He said that it is essential for a country that the youth stay away from drugs and drug addiction.

Addressing the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "I would like to first talk about a topic that is drugs -- namely drug addiction. Today, the talent of India's youth is being widely discussed across the world. Our youth are dreaming big and working hard to realise them. However, drugs and drug addiction are a major challenge to these aspirations."

"I am pleased that, in the country today, there is a growing awareness. The Nasha Mukta Yuva Abhiyan is also underway in full swing. Many inspiring examples have surfaced where youth, through their sheer willpower, have overcome drug addiction. They have fought tough battles and come out of it. And given their lives a new direction," he said.

The Prime Minister also shared a conversation with a youth who fought against drug addiction. The person shared his story with PM Modi and shared how he got addicted to drugs while he was in school in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area.

"I used to take money from home in the name of books, fees and picnics. However, I used to spend it on drugs," the youth mentioned.

"I have lived with my maternal grandparents since the day my father passed away when I was a kid. However, here, I got addicted to drugs. They had high hopes for me, but because of drugs, nothing like that happened. Soon, my mother passed away, and then my grandmother. It was a big shock for me as there was no one to look after me. I spent days on the roads and had nothing to eat. I used to survive on Bhandaras and langars. I have seen the worst due to drugs," he said.

"It was like death was approaching me and wanted to take me with it. But I did not let that happen," he added.

The youth mentioned that after all this, he got into a rehabilitation centre, and after treatment, he relapsed. However, with time, he was able to overcome the addiction.

"I would like to congratulate you on defeating drugs, and wish you do not relapse. Take this resolution and teach everyone you meet that this path is wrong," PM Modi said.

"You have shown that with willpower, no goal remains impossible. Your words will provide strength to many young people; for the family, for the country, it is important that the youth stay away from drugs," he added.

--IANS

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