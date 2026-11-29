Manchester, Nov 29 (IANS) Manchester United coach Mauricio Pochettino reflected on the defeat to Brentford in the Premier League, insisting that his Manchester United players are being pushed to improve and he fully understands the fans' annoyance from the defeat, following a disappointing day at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's season hit a new low as they were thumped 4-0 by Brentford in Pochettino's first home match in charge. Since the 1-1 draw at Leeds on 18 October, Manchester United have played eight times in all competitions and conceded 25 goals. In their past four, they have conceded an incredible 14.

"We feel the pain and responsibility. At the same time that is the reality - we need to accept that and change it. We need to be strong, and we are willing to push players to improve. We knew when we arrived that the situation was really complexed, not only one area that we need to improve in. But now we can’t give up, and we have to keep fighting, and keep pushing to lift the players and to recover for the next game," Pochettino said after the game.

“It is difficult what to say when you lose 4-0… we approached the first 20 minutes and played well but in the moment that we concede, our confidence and the players become a difficult situation. It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0 with Liverpool and today at Old Trafford. We need to stay together, and we need to try to fix something and we need to improve. That is our circumstance, our reality - nothing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived and it's a matter of time," he added.

While back-to-back 4-0 wins move Brentford up to fifth, United remain 19th, but will go bottom of the table if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday. Pochettino joined Erik ten Hag as the second Red Devils boss to lose his first two Premier League matches in charge.

Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their opening 12 league games of a season for the first time since 1930-31, a campaign in which they finished bottom of the top flight.

“In less than seven days we play three games; this is always difficult with the circumstances, but it is important now and we cannot change that and the only way we can act is through the players and to show the support, and to show our fans that we are disappointed and are in a season that is really difficult, but the most important thing is to keep United and to achieve what we want," he said.

--IANS

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