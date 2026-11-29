New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Mumbai Indians head coach Kieron Pollard believes his long-standing bond with Rohit Sharma, who has returned as the side’s captain for IPL 2027, will help the franchise recreate the success the two enjoyed as teammates, when they won five IPL titles together.

Rohit is back at the helm of MI, which the side announced on Friday, after Hardik Pandya, who led MI from 2024 to 2026, was traded to Punjab Kings earlier this month. The 2027 season will be a landmark one for the franchise, as it marks its 20th year in the IPL. The return puts the captaincy back with Rohit, who laid the foundation of MI's success.

"Things that we have shared over the period of time, the highs, the lows, I think it’s going to hold us in good stead. He has been the leader in Mumbai throughout my career. When he came in 2013, we won championships together," Pollard said in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Sunday.

Rohit joined the franchise in 2011 and was handed the reins from Ricky Ponting partway through the 2013 season. He ended that campaign with the IPL trophy at Eden Gardens, and Mumbai went on to win the Champions League T20 a few months later.

Further IPL titles came in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. That haul puts Rohit level with MS Dhoni as the only captains to have won the tournament five times. MI have a perfect record in finals under Rohit, winning all five they reached. In all, Rohit captained MI in 163 games across the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20. He won 91 games, lost 68 matches, and four games ended in ties.

"It was only the designation of roles have changed but the same passion and spirit is going to be there because we share the same common goal which is to win and win with enjoyment. For me personally, nothing is going to be different in that perspective," added Pollard.

Rohit’s final years in charge were less fruitful. Mumbai failed to make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, his last season as captain before Pandya took over, they went out to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Pollard was by Rohit's side for much of that journey by playing a key role in the middle order and with the ball in MI’s triumphs. He said the experiences they had gone through as teammates, good and bad, would help as they began this new chapter.

"Obviously, he is going to be on that side of the rope and I’m just going to be on the other side of the rope but the same sort of mindset and the same goal is going to be put forward to hopefully have the same sort of success we have had when we play together," he added.

--IANS

nr/bc