Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Maria Goretti was unable to contain her excitement as she joined husband Arshad Warsi, on an outdoor shoot after a decade. She joined Arshad on his work trip to Scotland.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Maria uploaded a couple of glimpses from their time away. She revealed that it is after 8 years that she has gone on a holiday that is more than 2 hours away by flight.

After visiting her husband on the sets of her next, Maria also explored the place on her own, making the most of her alone time.

Sharing her experience, she wrote on her official account, "After 8 years , I broke the jinx finally, and went on holiday further than a 2 hour flight away...I joined @arshad_warsi on an outdoor shoot after a decade , maybe …He was in Scotland for a month and a half ..With the most fantastic crew and just the sweetest bunch of crazily talented actors Needless to say this was a blast ..I have had so much fun on set, after some time I would have settled for a non-speaking part...Then, I travelled on my own...Ate like a fiend...And walked like a vagabond

My heart is full …My boots are still muddy and ready for new paths to travel (sic)."

She further credited actor Karan Tacker for the photograph.

Karan also commented on the post, saying, "So lovely see you Maria, drinks due in the bay".

"yes please , with good food , and no time-line", Maria replied.

Actress Rasika Dugal also wrote in the comment section, "Mariaaaaa (Red heart emoji) Thanks for the many laughs and many travelling tips....and the Panetonne".

Arshad and Maria got married on February 14, 1999, in both a church wedding and a nikah ceremony.

The couple has two kids together, son Zeke Warsi and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi.

--IANS

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