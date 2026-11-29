New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, will meet DMK chief M.K. Stalin in Chennai and NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, over the regional parties' support to the proposed delimitation process.

This comes a day before the BJP-led government is scheduled to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies alongside a 50 per cent seat expansion and a delimitation freeze until 2051, during a Special session of Parliament.

The Congress leaders are scheduled to leave Delhi and arrive in Chennai at 2 p.m. A meeting with DMK chief M.K. Stalin is likely to take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

They will then travel to Mumbai. The Congress leaders will visit Breach Candy Hospital at around 9 p.m. to meet Sharad Pawar.

The outreach comes after the DMK formally adopted a resolution supporting the revised Bill at a meeting of its Members of Parliament, chaired by Stalin at the party headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai on Saturday.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister described the incorporation of the party’s key demands in the revised delimitation Bill as a major victory for Tamil Nadu and other southern states, as he announced support for the proposed legislation in Parliament.

Stalin said the two principal demands raised by the DMK while opposing the delimitation Bill in April had been incorporated in writing in the revised legislation, marking the success of the party’s sustained struggle for fair delimitation since 2024.

The DMK chief further said the proposed Bill provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in parliamentary constituencies across all states based on the 1971 population figures, thereby addressing concerns over the political representation of southern states.

While NCP(SP) senior leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party supports the measure, working president Supriya Sule later said that no decision has been taken so far.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members for the upcoming special session in view of the Delimitation Bill.

--IANS

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