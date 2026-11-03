Salma Hayek says Halloween lets her play dress-up, but Dia de Muertos takes her back to her roots

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Salma Hayek said that while Halloween lets her dress up and play a different character for the night, Dia de Muertos holds deeper emotional significance, bringing her back to her Mexican roots.

Salma took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her Halloween celebrations, along with glimpses of how she marked Día de Muertos. She said the occasion is about remembering loved ones who are no longer around by placing their photographs on altars and lighting candles in their memory.

She wrote in the caption section: “After so many years of living between cultures, I’ve learned that I can embrace new traditions without letting go of the ones that shaped me.

Halloween lets me play, dress up, and become someone else for a night this year, my beloved @penelopecruzoficial but Día de Muertos always brings me back home. Today is not about costumes. It’s about remembering.

“About placing a photo on the altar, lighting a candle, and making space for the people we still carry with us, even when they are no longer here. Two very different traditions, each with its own meaning, and both part of the life I’ve built between cultures. Happy Día de los Muertos.”

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a multi-day holiday that involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and remember friends and family members who have died. The festival is widely observed in Mexico and among people of Mexican heritage in other parts of the world.

Talking about the actress, Hayek started her career in Mexico with starring roles in the telenovela Teresa as well as the romantic drama Midaq Alley. She was then seen in Hollywood with appearances in films such as Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma.

The actress' portrayal of painter Frida Kahlo in the biopic Frida made her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

She then shifted her focus on producing while starring in the action-centered pictures Once Upon a Time in Mexico in 2003, After the Sunset and Bandidas.

--IANS

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