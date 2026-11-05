Saif Ali Khan reveals how deadly attack on him affected Jeh, says he gave him his plastic sword for protection

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan revealed an emotional detail about the aftermath of the 2025 attack at his residence.

The actor shared that his younger son Jeh gave him his plastic sword and told him to use it if a similar situation happened again.

Speaking about the incident on Koffee withKaran, Saif recalled how the experience affected his family and said Jeh, who was still very young at the time, viewed his father as a protector.

“Jeh gave me his plastic sword and said, ‘Next time that thief comes, use this.’ For a couple of months after that, he kind of kept the plastic sword with me... So, the whole thing happened in front of him, the fight and all and he thinks I am a great protector. He thinks I am Iron Man,” Saif said.

Karan Johar then recalled having to explain the situation to his own children and how his son was concerned about Taimur.

Saif, meanwhile, admitted that the attack was a frightening experience not only because of his own injuries but also because of the fact that the attacker was standing over his young son.

“It was crazy. There were cuts on my neck, I felt there was something in my back, and I had all these injuries from the fall. I was injured and he was fine,” Saif recalled.

“He stabbed me about ten times. It all happened very quickly. I think perhaps because of my Hindi cinema instinct, I attacked him in the first place. There was a sense of outrage that he was standing over my son with a knife,” the actor said.

Saif also recalled that after the initial confrontation, he and his household help Hari attempted to take decorative swords from the wall, believing there could potentially be more attackers.

“There were swords on the wall, like the kind of decorative shield with two swords that people have. Hari and I, who is our help, were pulling those off the wall to go down and confront this guy again because we thought there might be others as well,” he said.

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan intervened and urged him to get medical attention instead of going back downstairs.

“But when we were going down with the swords to confront him again, Kareena said, ‘Don't be silly. Get in the lift. We have to get you to a hospital,’” Saif recalled.

Kareena added that by then he was bleeding heavily and had difficulty walking, while the attacker was also injured and dragging his leg.

Looking back at the incident, Kareena said the experience had a lasting psychological impact on her and revealed that she struggled to sleep for around six months following the attack.

Saif then spoke about how the experience made him realise the importance of security.

“People should be careful. I am sorry to say that in today's world, but a little bit of security is probably required because I think the world is slightly more unsafe than it was when we were younger,” Saif said.

For the uninitiated, the attack took place in January 2025 when an intruder entered Saif and Kareena's residence in Mumbai.

Saif was attacked with a knife during the confrontation and sustained multiple stab injuries, including wounds to his neck and back. He was subsequently rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and underwent surgery.

–IANS

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