Saif Ali Khan gives fans a glimpse of his Halloween look, tears off bald prosthetic

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan seems to have had his own take on Halloween.

His latest Instagram post has left fans amused with the actor appearing to be sporting a bald look in a video shared on his social media account, and is seen suddenly pulling off his bald prosthetic, revealing his original hair underneath.

Sharing the video, Saif wrote in his caption, "Everyone out here posting about their Halloween looks...I'm just dealing with a Monday... I'd tear my hair out!"

Saif has also been giving fans glimpses of his personal life through social media. The actor is also set to reunite with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan for another appearance together on Koffee with Karan, which would mark their second time appearing together as a couple on the show.

Earlier, he shared a video of himself playing the electric guitar as he was seen jamming with a mini band set up in his balcony.

The actor, who is known for his love of music, was seen strumming a yellow electric guitar in the video. The other musicians were seen accompanying him on drums and other instruments. He had turned the balcony into a small music setup, complete with amplifiers and many other musical equipment.

Adding a touch of humour to the musical moment, Saif had captioned the post as, “Found the groove, lost the tempo, had a great time anyway.”

He had also shared a series of pictures from what appeared to be a throwback trip with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan.

–IANS

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