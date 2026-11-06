November 07, 2026 1:00 AM हिंदी

SAFF Championships: Win over Pakistan offers India positives and lessons, says Naushad Moosa

Win over Pakistan offers India positives and lessons, says Naushad Moosa over their 3-2 win in their opening match in the SAFF Championship 2026 in Dhaka. Photo credit: AIFF

Dhaka, Nov 6 (IANS) India's head coach Naushad Moosa acknowledged the positives from his side’s 3-2 victory over Pakistan in their opening game of the SAFF Championship 2026 in Dhaka, but stressed the need for better concentration and game management after the team conceded twice in stoppage time.

India had taken a commanding 3-0 lead through Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s first-half brace and Manglenthang Kipgen’s goal in the 31st minute. However, Pakistan scored twice in added time to reduce the deficit, leaving India to hold on for all three points at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Moosa was pleased with the manner in which his young side began the tournament, particularly their attacking intent and commitment against Pakistan.

“It is always special to start a tournament with a victory, especially against a team like Pakistan. I am happy for the players because they showed great character, commitment and attacking intent throughout the game. Getting three goals and securing all three points is a positive start, and it gives the team confidence going forward. However, we know this is just the beginning, and there is still a long way to go in the tournament,” he said.

While India controlled much of the contest and created several opportunities, the two late goals conceded were a concern for the head coach. Moosa felt the team had performed well for long periods but emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline until the final whistle.

“I thought we played some very good football, particularly in the first half. We were organised, created good opportunities, and showed a good understanding of what we wanted to achieve both in and out of possession. However, the last few minutes were not what we expected. Conceding two goals in added time is something we need to look at and learn from,” he said.

“At this level, concentration, game management and maintaining our discipline are extremely important until the final whistle. We will analyse those moments, but I don’t want to take away from the overall effort and performance of the players. There are positives to build on, along with lessons we must learn,” he added.

India will have five days to prepare for their final Group B fixture against Maldives on November 11. With more players set to join the squad, Moosa outlined the areas the team will focus on during the intervening period.

“Our immediate focus will be on recovery, improving our tactical organisation and addressing the areas where we need to do better. With five days available, it is also important to integrate the players who will be joining the squad and ensure everyone understands our playing philosophy, responsibilities and expectations,” he said.

“We want to improve our coordination, especially in transitions, defensive organisation and decision-making in key moments. Most importantly, we want to use these days to build further chemistry and competition within the group. Our objective is to be better prepared for the next game and continue improving with every match.”

India currently have three points in Group B and will look to secure the top spot with a positive result against Maldives. The top two teams from each group will advance to the last four, scheduled for November 14, while the final will be played on November 17.

--IANS

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