‘SA20 still belongs to the fans’: Graeme Smith looks forward to milestone fifth season

Johannesburg, Nov 5 (IANS) SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith believes the competition’s supporters remain central to its growing identity as South Africa’s premier T20 league prepares to celebrate its fifth season, which will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027.

“Heading into our fifth season, SA20 still belongs to the fans. They’ve filled our stadiums, brought the noise and made this League what it is, so Season 5 is our way of saying thank you,” Smith said during the launch of the tournament’s Season 5 campaign on Thursday.

The former South Africa captain also expressed excitement over the return of international cricketing stars, established Proteas players and emerging domestic talent, saying the upcoming edition would continue to showcase the competition’s improving standard.

“We look forward to once again welcoming some of the best T20 cricketers in the world to our shores, playing alongside our Proteas heroes, and we’re also going to see the next generation of the brightest young South African talent on show.

“The standard of cricket keeps rising each season, and Season 5 will be no different. What makes SA20 incredible is that it’s for everyone. Whether you’re a lifelong cricket fan, bringing the kids for the first time or just looking for a great day out with friends, there’s a place for you in the stands,” Smith added.

The fifth edition will get underway at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha, where three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face Pretoria Capitals in a repeat of last season’s final on Sunday, January 17. The opening fixture will also feature the traditional festivities led by the St. George’s Park band.

After the opener, the tournament will travel to Paarl, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, bringing cricket to six venues across the country. While the opening week will feature an action-packed schedule, Mondays will then be rest days, with weekends reserved for double-headers.

The league has also opened ticket sales for the upcoming season, with prices starting at $3 for selected ‘Frenzy’ tickets across all opening matches and certain other fixtures. Tickets for the playoffs and the February 21 final are also available.

--IANS

vi/bsk/